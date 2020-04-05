Although it seems likely to be a while before Premier League action returns, Jose Mourinho has already made a key decision on the future of one of his Tottenham players.

Tanguy Ndombele has largely disappointed during his time in north London, however, it appears that the Portuguese is ready to give the French international a second chance.

According to the Daily Star, the coach believes that once the 23-year-old has had a full pre-season under his belt, and is more settled as a result of having spent a season in the English capital, he can become a force for the Lilywhites.

“Jose believes Ndombele is a player of great quality. He will not ditch him,” a source close to Mourinho is quoted as saying the Daily Star.

Just two goals in his 19 appearances, per Transfermarkt, show that there is a significant improvement that the player needs to make if he wants to re-establish himself at the new White Hart Lane.

Mourinho’s decision means that the ball would appear to be very firmly in Ndombele’s court now, and it’s up to the player to show that his coach’s faith in him isn’t misplaced.