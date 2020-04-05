Jamie Carragher hits out at former club Liverpool over furlough decision

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has hit out at the club for their controversial decision to place non-playing staff on the government’s furlough scheme.

The Reds have long been praised for their principles and commitment to using their position to help local communities and those in more vulnerable positions, but they’ve no doubt soured their reputation here.

The furlough scheme means the government is now using taxpayer money to help non-playing staff at Anfield who are unable to work as normal due to restrictions put in place to deal with the current coronavirus pandemic.

Carragher is clearly not impressed with the message this sends, with Liverpool being bailed out by the government to cover those who are likely on less money than the footballers in their squad anyway.

Jurgen Klopp showed compassion for all at the start of this pandemic, senior players heavily involved in @premierleague players taking wage cuts. Then all that respect & goodwill is lost, poor this @LFC https://t.co/9bE8Rw1veE — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 4, 2020

It shouldn’t be the case that LFC prioritise paying the vast sums footballers make over those doing ordinary jobs that contribute so much to keeping the club ticking along.

A Liverpool supporters’ union, Spirit of Shankly, have also demanded an explanation from the club following this decision, as seen in the tweet below: