Liverpool could reportedly be offered the chance to sign Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio as part of a deal that would see Sadio Mane move to the Bernabeu.

Asensio has had a difficult time at Real Madrid of late, having failed to live up to his early potential and suffering with injury problems for much of this season.

As a result, it now looks like the Spain international’s future could lie away from Madrid as Diario Gol claim the club’s plan is to try to use him in swap deals for Liverpool’s Mane, among others.

Mane is alongside big names like Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe and Bayern Munich star David Alaba as being among Real’s prime targets, according to Diario Gol.

Liverpool fans will no doubt hope their club does not accept this deal, even if Asensio would have at one point looked like a very tempting option.

The 24-year-old’s career has stalled, however, and there’s no guarantee he can now get back to being the player he was.

Mane, meanwhile, remains one of the finest attacking players on the planet and a hugely important part of Jurgen Klopp’s side.