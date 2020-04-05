Liverpool attacking midfielder Adam Lallana would get into the first XI of teams like Manchester United and Chelsea, according to Watford star Troy Deeney.

The England international is due to be out of contract at Anfield at the end of this season and could be a fine signing on a free for most Premier League sides.

Although Lallana has not been as much of a regular for Liverpool in recent times, he’s had a fine career at Anfield, having also shown his class at previous club Southampton.

It’s easy to imagine that the 31-year-old could do a job for someone like Man Utd, who surely need an upgrade on under-performing attacking midfield players like Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata.

Chelsea, meanwhile, would likely also benefit from adding Lallana to their youthful squad, with attacking duo Willian and Pedro nearing the ends of their contracts at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to The United Stand in the video below, Deeney said: “Lallana they’re letting go now – I was just chatting about this with my mates in our group chat – Lallana walks into 90% of teams.

“Other than Man City, he could play for Man City but I think they’re overpopulated… you would take him at United. He’d be in the squad and 100% he improves the squad.

“Lallana can play anywhere across the front line. Tottenham would take him, Everton… Chelsea, yeah.”