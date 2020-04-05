In news that is sure to stun the football world, and particularly Pep Guardiola and his colleagues at Manchester City, Kyle Walker has been caught hosting a sex party with two prostitutes just hours before sending a message to the public to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Sun, the right-back paid £2,200 for 21-year-old escort Louise McNamara, and a 24-year-old ­Brazilian to have sex with him and a friend at his rented apartment in Hale, Cheshire.

“I work with an agency in Manchester. I got a message from my boss saying a high-profile client was looking for somebody classy,” McNamara told The Sun.

“I got a cab from Manchester to the address and a driver picked me up outside and took me to the gates of his apartment. Then his friend came out and met me. There was another girl in the car too. I didn’t know who he was at the time but I took a few photos of him.

“Kyle really should know better. On the one hand he’s inviting strangers round to his house for sex, and the next day he’s lecturing everyone on the need to stay safe. He’s a hypocrite and putting people at risk.”

His behaviour is unlikely to sit well with his employers or fans of Manchester City. It would be hugely embarrassing for them at any time, but the fact that this news has broken amidst the coronavirus pandemic, when government are urging everyone to social distance, is another huge kick in the teeth for the Citizens.

On a serious note though, please everyone stay home, look after one another through this difficult time and check in on loved ones but don’t visit them ? #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9QnWkcnGrH — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) March 24, 2020

Walker can certainly expect a hefty fine as a bare minimum, but it’s entirely possible he will be handed a much harsher penalty.

Realising the error of his ways, the player issued a grovelling apology, per The Sun.

“I want to take this opportunity to issue a public apology for the choices I made last week,” he said. “I understand that my ­position as a professional footballer brings the responsibility of being a role model.

“As such, I want to apologise to my family, friends, football club, supporters and the public for letting them down. There are heroes out there making a vital difference to society at the moment, and I have been keen to help support and highlight their amazing sacrifices and life-saving work over the past week.

“My actions are in direct contrast to what I should have been doing regarding the lockdown.”

Whether that’s enough to see a veil being drawn over the matter will be found out in the coming days, but Walker clearly has no one else to blame but himself for yet another poor choice.