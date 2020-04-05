Manchester United have reportedly been placed on red alert by major transfer news at fellow Premier League side Bournemouth.

The Cherries seem set for something of a shake-up in the transfer market, and that could see three players of interest to Man Utd made available.

These names would be Josh King, Callum Wilson and David Brooks, according to a report from the Sun.

Brooks was highly rated before his injury struggles, and the Sun claim both United and Tottenham could be suitors for the Welsh winger if he can get back to full fitness and form.

King was also linked with United in January, with The Athletic reporting he was annoyed at not getting his chance to move to Old Trafford.

Wilson, meanwhile, has been one of Bournemouth’s most impressive performers at times, even if his form had taken a bit of a dip before the Premier League had to be suspended due to coronavirus.

Some MUFC fans will no doubt feel their club could be aiming higher, but these three names could potentially be quality additions to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.