Manchester United have been advised by pundit Andy Gray to replace midfielder Paul Pogba with Aston Villa star Jack Grealish.

The Red Devils could probably do with changing things around in the attacking midfield department, with Pogba not really living up to expectations in his time at Old Trafford so far.

In general, speculation over the France international’s happiness at United have dominated headlines more than anything he’s done on the pitch, which is not the best sign.

Grealish, by contrast, has had a superb season for Villa this term, looking like he could be an ideal fit for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Of course, the 24-year-old has had his recent problems off the pitch as well, but Gray believes it would be a “no brainer” for United to try to bring him in as a replacement for Pogba.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Gray thinks MUFC could probably sell Pogba for around £100million, and then get Grealish in for just £70m.

He said: “We don’t know if football is ever going to be the same again and whether It’ll affect player values and salaries. We’re entering a world of unknowns.

“But when the dust settles, if I could sell Pogba for £100m and bring in Grealish for £70m I would do it in a heartbeat. It’s a no brainer.”

While it’s hard to know the numbers for sure until any deals happen, if United could do that it would undoubtedly be a fine piece of business.

Gray also hit out at Pogba’s lack of impact at United and stated his opinion that his agent has been trying to work towards him getting a move to Real Madrid.

“United still might be able to get their money back on Pogba,” the Scot continued.

“We know his value commercially and on social media with his millions of followers. That’s important to football clubs these days and it gives him an added kudos.

“But fans aren’t really bothered about all that. They just want him to contribute on the football pitch.

“He’s pretty much failed at United. Is it his own fault or just bad luck with injuries? I think it’s probably a combination of the two.

“I don’t know Pogba so I’m not judging his character, I’m judging what he’s brought to United and it’s been nowhere near enough.

“Real Madrid seems the right fit for him – and his agent has been edging towards that.”