Man United’s Marcus Rashford raises £20m for children impacted by coronavirus

Manchester United star forward Marcus Rashford has managed to raise a total amount of £20m for hungry children, who have been impacted by the coronavirus, according to a report in the Sun.

The Red Devils star announced earlier this week that he is working with the charitable organisation FareShare to help feed school children who would otherwise go without meals because schools have been closed due to the coronavirus epidemic.

This comes shortly after news that Manchester United players were all donating £1m to the NHS hospitals in Manchester.

Rashford made a public plea for donations earlier this month and the response has been overwhelming with Tesco donating food worth £15m, while supermarket giants Asda have donated £2.5m in cash and The Co-op are also chipping in with £1.5m in food.

There have also been donations from the public which have amounted to £160,000 in cash, while Pret A Manger and Pizza Express have also contributed towards the cause.