According to the Mirror, the future of Manchester United ace Timothy Fosu-Mensah is uncertain as the versatile defender still doesn’t know whether his contract with the Red Devils will be extended.

The Mirror claim that the Dutchman’s contract is set to expire this summer, although United have the option to trigger a one-year extension to the deal.

The report adds that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is yet to decide on the 22-year-old’s future, with the Mirror claiming that the Red Devils boss wants to keep the ace as part of his squad.

It’s added that the Coronavirus pandemic have halted contract talks, leaving Fosu-Mensah’s future up in the air. The ace is reportedly prepared to resume talks over a new deal once lockdown is over.

Fosu-Mensah broke into United’s first-team squad during the 15/16 season under Louis van Gaal, showing some real promise and talent.

Unfortunately the ace didn’t receive the same amount of game time under Jose Mourinho, and spent the last two seasons on loan with Crystal Palace and Fulham.

The Netherlands international was impressive during both loan spells but his time with Fulham was unfortunately hit by a long-term injury.

There’s no doubt that the ace has shown enough potential to play an important squad role for the Red Devils, extending the ace’s deal for the foreseeable future (not just by triggering a one-year option) should be a no-brainer for the club.

Considering the lightning-fast defender’s talents, the ace will have no shortage of admirers, so triggering a one-year extension – if a longer deal isn’t agreed – would at least allow the Red Devils to make some decent cash from the ace’s sale.