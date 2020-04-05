Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is reportedly still keen on the potential transfer of Manchester United star Paul Pogba and has informed him several times that he’s waiting for him with open arms.

This is according to Spanish outlet Don Balon, who also suggest Pogba is prepared to run down his contract in order to get a move to the Bernabeu, with a move away from Man Utd looking increasingly likely at some point.

Pogba has struggled to hit top form in his time at Old Trafford, having arrived with plenty of expectation when he joined from Juventus in 2016.

In fairness, few could easily live up to the huge hype that surrounded his move, but there’s also no doubt the France international could and perhaps should have done a lot better at several points.

Of course, Pogba remains a world class talent on his day and it’s easy to see why Zidane is seemingly so keen on landing the 27-year-old.

Having shone for Juve and for the French national team, Pogba could surely improve in the right system for him, and with better players around him.

Pogba would likely find it easier in a squad like Real’s, as there’d be less pressure on him to be the main man, with the quality of his team-mates likely to help him enjoy his game a bit more and play with the kind of freedom that brought him success earlier in his career.