Premier League players preparing huge charity fund to help coronavirus causes

Premier League players are set to create a huge charity fund to help organisations battle the coronavirus, according to a report in the Mirror.

All 20 Premier League club captains are coming together after partaking in discussions this weekend to raise money for causes battling the coronavirus.

The 20 captains have decided to raise money for several causes including ensuring that employees of their clubs aren’t affected financially by the pandemic.

As well as funding organisations that provide food for underprivileged children or people who could experience serious financial trouble during this period of time.

Finally, top-flight players will donate funds to NHS charities in order to provide the national health service’s staff with funds and equipment.

It has emerged that Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been instrumental in talks between all club captains and the Reds ace has taken a leadership role in proceedings.

According to the report, various agents and organisations are helping the Premier League players set up bank accounts and are providing other essential services to help set up the fund.

This is a great gesture by the Premier League players and one which will surely help battle the coronavirus outbreak in the UK.