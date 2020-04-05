Real Madrid interested in signing Argentina centre-back

According to Mundo Deportivo via Italian reports, Real Madrid are the latest side to register an interest in River Plate centre-back Lucas Martinez Quarta.

The report claims that Los Blancos join fellow European giants Inter Milan and Manchester City in the hunt for the ace, as well as Spanish rivals Valencia.

Mundo Deportivo add that Madrid are keen on bolstering their options at centre-back following Eder Militao’s difficult debut season with Los Blancos.

The Bernabeu outfit are already on the hunt for defensive prospects given as they search for a long-term successor to Sergio Ramos, who is now 34 years old.

23-year-old Martinez Quarta has made 20 appearances for River Plate this season, the ace’s fine performances for his boyhood club have won him two caps for Argentina’s senior team.

It’s clear that Martinez Quarta is a growing prospect and perhaps Madrid should consider a move for the ace in the near future, it looks as though they’ll have to battle a few rivals for the ace’s signature though.