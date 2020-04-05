Real Madrid are looking at signing Tottenham Hotspur star forward Harry Kane with the England international reportedly unsettled at Spurs, according to a report in the Sun.

According to the report, Kane has admitted that he could leave Spurs because he feels the club have hit a standstill and aren’t progressing enough for him.

The England captain’s stance has put Europe’s top sides on high alert with clubs thought to be plotting potential bids for the in-demand striker.

Kane is yet to win a major trophy with Spurs, something which has surely been playing on the striker’s mind.

It has now emerged that Real Madrid are keen on bringing Kane to the Spanish capital and according to Sport, as mentioned in the Sun, Los Blancos chief Florentino Perez has “set his sights” on Kane as a long term replacement of Karim Benzema.

Speaking about his future, as cited in the Sun, Kane said:

“I love Spurs and I always will but if I feel we’re not progressing as a team or not going in the right direction, I’m not someone who would stay just for fun.”

“I’m an ambitious player, I want to become a top player.” he added.

The Sun report states that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has set an asking price of £200m for the striker in order to deter clubs from making bids for the England captain.

At the moment, Kane remains a Tottenham player but with the summer transfer window quickly approaching, the Spurs star could be on the move, however, his astronomical asking price is sure to be a stumbling block for any intended move.