Former Barcelona legend Rivaldo has said that Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar is ready to make a comeback for Barcelona and can lead the club alongside Lionel Messi, according to a report in Goal.

The Brazilian star Neymar was keen to return to Barcelona last summer, but a potential move broke down.

However, according to Brazilian great Rivaldo, the PSG star has now matured after spending time playing in Paris and is ready to make a sensational return to Barcelona and can lead the club to glory alongside superstar Lionel Messi.

There have been talks of a swap deal with Antoine Griezmann going to PSG while Neymar returns to Barcelona, according to Goal.

Rivaldo, who starred for the Catalan giants making 256 appearances for the club during his time in Spain has spoken out regarding a move for Neymar to Barcelona.

Speaking about the potential move, as quoted in Goal, Rivaldo said:

“The rumours are growing about Barcelona’s intention to sign Neymar and Lautaro Martinez in the next transfer window,”

“Although the young Argentinian is a good player, I think that only Neymar is a certain bet to claim a place in the starting XI side by side with Messi.”

“Looking at the last few years we have seen many valuable players who didn’t manage to play alongside Messi – failing to perform under the expectations.”

“But Neymar – like Luis Suarez – is one of the few players in the world that doesn’t feel pressure on the pitch, always playing with plenty of personality.”

“He never gets frightened and it would be a safe option for the club while Martinez is a young, talented forward that perhaps in two or three years may become a good signing.”

“For now I think the club should prioritise Neymar.”

“I’m a fan of his qualities and personality and I know that sometimes I’m liable to criticism as some Barcelona fans didn’t like the way Neymar decided to leave the club.”

“But the truth is that he is a different player now who should be a nice help to Messi and co. in trying to win another Champions League,”

At the moment, Neymar remains a PSG player but with the summer transfer window quickly approaching, the Brazilian star could make the move back to the Nou Camp to star for the Blaugrana once again.