Arsenal are reportedly confident of completing the transfer of Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser as he approaches the end of his contract.
The Scotland international has been a highly impressive performer for the Cherries in recent times, with his 14 assists last season putting him just one behind former Chelsea man Eden Hazard in the rankings.
According to Team Talk, Arsenal are long-time admirers of Fraser and now believe they’re in pole position to win the race for his signature on a free transfer.
Fraser certainly looks like he could be a bargain signing on a free, with Arsenal not the kind of club who can afford to be splashing huge amounts of cash on more glamorous names.
The 26-year-old could surely do better than Bournemouth at this stage of his career, and it’s easy to see how a move to the Emirates Stadium could appeal to him.
Arsenal fans will hope his quality in the final third can help them improve next season after below-par campaigns from the likes of Mesut Ozil and Nicolas Pepe in that area of the pitch.