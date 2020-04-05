Liverpool and Chelsea reportedly look to have been given fresh hope of beating Manchester United to the transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

The England international has established himself as one of the most exciting prospects in world football in recent times, and it’s easy to see how he could fit in at a number of elite clubs around Europe.

Sancho could be an ideal signing for Chelsea, though links with Liverpool are perhaps surprising given they already have one of the best attacks in the game right now in the form of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Still, the Sun suggest both these clubs good be in luck as Sancho is not necessarily going to rush into a move to Man Utd if they cannot offer him Champions League football.

The 20-year-old will no doubt feel he should be testing himself on the biggest stage, and a recent report from the Irish Independent rather surprisingly suggested that he might be happy to move to Old Trafford regardless of Champions League football.

The latest update from the Sun suggests that’s not the case, so Chelsea could well still land themselves an ideal long-term replacement for Eden Hazard, who they did not get the chance to replace last summer when he left for Real Madrid during their transfer ban.

Liverpool fans will no doubt also hope there’s still an opportunity for them to land Sancho, even if it might mean Jurgen Klopp rotating his front three a little more, or perhaps adjusting his tactics slightly.

It’s a worry for United, however, who will no doubt be aware that the more time goes on without them playing at the top level in Europe, the harder it’s going to be for them to attract the players they need to get them back to their old dominant selves.