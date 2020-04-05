Some surprising choices as Virgil van Dijk picks an all star Premier League five-a-side team

Choosing a five a side team is always a tricky one, ideally you need players who can cover every position alongside a keeper who can also play outfield.

Dutch outlet Voetbalzone asked Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk to pick a five a side team from the Premier League without choosing any of his teammates, and there are some surprising choices in here.

His choice of goalkeeper is Ederson which seems fair, it would normally come down to him or Alisson but he’s forbidden from using Liverpool players. The City keeper is great with his feet and could do a turn outfield if needed, so it’s a good start.

The choice of defensive anchor Aymeric Laporte is a surprising one, with the City defender being far from one of the best players in the league, and you want your last man to have some pace about him. The Frenchman is great on the ball but lacks agility and can be caught out of position, so he’s a surprising inclusion.

Completing the Man City trio is Kevin de Bruyne which seems fair, he’s brilliant at everything and would control the game from the centre of the park, so no arguments there.

His pair of forwards are interesting, with Son Heung-Min and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang getting the nod.

The Arsenal man tends to rely on his pace to get in behind and that would be nullified in the five a side arena, while he’s not going to offer much in a defensive sense.

Son is underrated and would probably be the kind of all round player that might thrive in a five-a-side situation, but you have to think someone like Sergio Aguero would be the better choice here – but that would then be too many Man City players.