Spanish press accuse Gareth Bale of offering nothing to Real Madrid

We’ve seen over the years that the Spanish press will hound a player if they’re on a bad run of form, but the amount of time spent trying to bring down Gareth Bale is staggering.

It seems pretty clear that Real Madrid want him to leave, he’s mostly out of the team and hasn’t done much to establish himself this season, but it sounds like he’s happy to just see out his contract.

Usually the criticism comes around his love of golf or Wales, but Marca have upped the ante with this report.

They recently ran a headline which said “Bale provided what Zidane expected – nothing” as they reiterate that the French manager really didn’t want him to be at the club this season but he was forced to keep him after a move to China fell through.

They state that he’s the highest earner in the squad but his only contribution came against lower league opposition in the cup, but they also criticise him for being too injured to play for Madrid but always being available for Wales.

It seems clear that the club are doing all they can to try and force him out, but it could be tough to convince another team to take on his giant wage.

It might even come to the point where Real agree to cover some of his salary just to get him to leave, but it would be a shame to see him end his career by sitting in the stands.