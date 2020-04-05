Although football will remain at a standstill for the foreseeable future, what the coronavirus pandemic does ensure is that clubs have more time to sit down and agree on their list of new signings for the forthcoming transfer window.

According to the Evening Standard, cited by Mundo Deportivo, Tottenham Hotspur are now set to rival Chelsea for the capture of Barcelona misfit, Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazilian is currently plying his trade at Bayern Munich, and although the Bavarians have a purchase option on him, it’s not thought that they will take it up.

The report states that the player should be available at around the £80m mark which is in the reach of both Premier League clubs, with Leicester also being mentioned as a possible future playing destination.

Whilst the Foxes might first appear to be the outsiders in any potential deal, it’s worth remembering that it was current Leicester manager, Brendan Rodgers, who signed the player for Liverpool, where he enjoyed arguably his best form to date.

Though he never really settled at Barca, and doesn’t appear to be the best fit at Bayern, there’s no questioning Coutinho’s talent, and he could add much to the attacks of both of the London clubs and the Midlanders.

All three will believe they can offer the Brazilian the environment in which he will flourish, with Chelsea perhaps slightly edging ahead if they were to keep hold of his countryman, Willian.

The Premier League is a league which Coutinho knows well, and regular employment in his preferred position should see him repay his expected fee many times over.