It’s clear that certain agents are in complete control of what happens to their client, so when they decide for them to move then the player doesn’t seem to have a lot of choice.

The case with Matthijs de Ligt is a strange one, he looked like he could be the next European defensive star as his excellent play and leadership took Ajax to the brink of the Champions League final.

A move to Juventus seemed perfect, but it just hasn’t worked out. It’s possible he just needed some time to settle and adapt, but there are rumblings that he might not get a chance to redeem himself in Turin next year.

According to Football Espana, his agent Mino Raiola wants to take the Dutch defender to Real Madrid this Summer, It’s suggested that Juve would want €90m for the defender who they signed for €75m last Summer, and that would be a world record fee for a defender.

They also state that de Ligt has actually asked his agent to find a new club this Summer, so it’s possible he knows his time is up or that he made the wrong choice to move to Italy.

With Sergio Ramos getting older it’s clear that Real could do with a new defender at some point soon, so this could suit everyone involved.