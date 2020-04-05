It’s a concerning time for everyone as the Coronavirus continues to spread around the world, so it’s understandable that a lot of people will be anxious for a cure to be found.

Testing any solutions will require some volunteers and does sound a bit risky, but this video has emerged from Antonio Rudiger’s Twitter account and it’s mind blowing that people think this is still acceptable:

It took me some time to find some words for these guys … ?? Two French doctors suggest on TV to carry on experiment for Covid-19 vaccine in Africa … like the Africans are some sort of animals!?!? Disgraceful! ?????????? This is racism at its highest level and … https://t.co/5zd5gtVTqD — Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) April 4, 2020

We haven’t heard a great deal in the news about how the virus has impacted Africa, but it’s just incredible that two doctors would go on TV and suggest we use Africans as Guinea Pigs for this.

It’s good that the Chelsea star has taken it upon himself to point this out, but it still goes to show that old attitudes and racism are prevalent in society.