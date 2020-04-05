Menu

Video: Chelsea star dismayed over suggestions of experimenting with COVID-19 vaccinations on Africans

It’s a concerning time for everyone as the Coronavirus continues to spread around the world, so it’s understandable that a lot of people will be anxious for a cure to be found.

Testing any solutions will require some volunteers and does sound a bit risky, but this video has emerged from Antonio Rudiger’s Twitter account and it’s mind blowing that people think this is still acceptable:

We haven’t heard a great deal in the news about how the virus has impacted Africa, but it’s just incredible that two doctors would go on TV and suggest we use Africans as Guinea Pigs for this.

It’s good that the Chelsea star has taken it upon himself to point this out, but it still goes to show that old attitudes and racism are prevalent in society.

