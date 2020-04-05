Sometimes all you need is a lift to brighten your day, and two youngsters recreating some of the greatest goals ever scored in their back garden certainly appears to have done that.
Footage of the pair has gone viral on Twitter, and no wonder. The attention to detail for each goal is wonderful.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s epic free-kick against Portsmouth, Robin van Persie’s airborne header for Holland and Ryan Giggs’ solo effort for Manchester United against Arsenal… they’re all here, along with plenty of others.
Which one is your favourite?!
GOAL OF THE CENTURY. CHOOSE YOU’RE FAVOURITE GOAL! pic.twitter.com/wM2cvnrAgl
— Sean O’Hanlon (@sohanlon23) April 4, 2020