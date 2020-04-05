Video: Robin van Persie believes Man United shirt was more ‘special’ than Arsenal one

Premier League legend Robin van Persie has admitted that his Manchester United shirt was more ‘special’ than his Arsenal one, this will be a bitter pill to swallow for some Gooners.

After eight successful years with the Gunners, Van Persie shocked everyone when he left the north London outfit for rivals Manchester United.

The Dutchman carried on his prolific ways with the Red Devils and bagged a Golden Boot-winning tally of 26 Premier League goals to fire the Manchester outfit to the title.

Van Persie was quizzed on which of his number 20 shirt at United or his number 10 at Arsenal was his favourite.

Video: Robin Van Persie picks the number 20 as his favourite jersey number over number 10 at Arsenal. ? #muzone [SidKohliTV] pic.twitter.com/sqSbyK5IcL — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) April 4, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Best Manchester United midfielders of the Premier League era: Keane & Scholes battle for top spot, plus current star Former Liverpool player describes club as “grotesque” and makes plea to the players Manchester United defender’s contract extension in doubt

This was Van Persie’s one and only Premier League title, in eight years with the Gunners he won one FA Cup and was a runner up in the Champions League.

Whilst some Arsenal fans may be disappointed with the striker’s comments it’s hard to disagree with his reasoning, the top-flight title was clearly something that Van Persie chased for years – it’s not surprising to hear how ‘special’ his United shirt makes him feel.