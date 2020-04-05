West Brom chief Mark Jenkins takes 100% wage cut to help Baggies during Coronavirus pandemic

West Bromwich Albion Chief Executive Mark Jenkins announced in a statement earlier today that he was taking a 100% wage cut in order to help the club during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Jenkins states that he will work with no salary for the entire ‘duration’ of the lockdown period within the United Kingdom.

As well as Jenkins making this classy gesture, it’s added that “other members of the senior management team have also offered to take significant reductions in their remuneration.”

The Premier League and EFL have been suspending indefinitely due to Covid-19, it’s great to see that Jenkins has acted so selflessly in order to help the Baggies at this financially challenging period of time for clubs.

West Brom have been doing superb in their second season away from Premier League football, Slaven Bilic has led the side to second-placed in the Championship.

It’s great to see a club that are going above and beyond in order to stick to their core values at such a testing time for the entire world.

Jenkins also added that the club have ‘considered’ using the government’s furlough scheme to help cover the wages of staff at this period of time, but added that the club aren’t ‘required to sanction this action’ at this moment in time.

Premier League sides Liverpool, Tottenham, Newcastle, Bournemouth and Norwich have all placed either some or all of their non-playing staff on furlough so far.