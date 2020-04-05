Arsenal are reportedly set to offer Chelsea winger Willian a two-year contract in a bid to beat Tottenham to this quality free transfer.

Willian is nearing the end of his contract at Stamford Bridge and seems increasingly likely to be leaving as a free agent in the next transfer window, whenever that may be.

According to Team Talk, Tottenham look the favourites for the Brazil international at the moment, but Arsenal are lining up an offer as they hope to lure him to the Emirates Stadium instead.

The Gunners could perhaps do with more experience and more options up front at the moment, and Willian has shown himself to be a top performer at this level.

Still, it may be hard for Arsenal to persuade Willian to choose them over a reunion with his old manager Jose Mourinho at Spurs.

The 31-year-old shone under Mourinho at Chelsea and it could be an ideal move for him to link up with the Portuguese tactician again as it would perhaps give him more guarantees of playing regularly at this stage of his career.

Chelsea, meanwhile, were recently warned against losing Willian by ex-Blue Alan Hudson, who said it would be “foolish” to let him go.

