The Wilfried Zaha to Chelsea transfer saga may not be dead just yet, according to one reliable journalist.

The Crystal Palace winger has lit up the Premier League with his performances in recent times and looks like he could be an ideal signing in a problem position for Chelsea.

Zaha’s skill, trickery and eye for goal could make him an ideal replacement for Eden Hazard, and James Olley told the Evening Standard in a question-and-answer session that he suspects this deal could still be possible for the Blues.

However, he says Palace would likely have an asking price of around £80million for Zaha, which would probably need to be lowered for Chelsea to consider stepping up their interest.

Blues fans will surely be hoping a deal for Zaha can come to something, with Sport suggesting a move for Jadon Sancho looks unlikely, and that Philippe Coutinho could be an alternative.

While Coutinho is a big name, he’s flopped at Barcelona and may Chelsea supporters would surely see Zaha as the superior option if they cannot get Sancho.