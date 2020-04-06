£30m-rated Man Utd star focused on fighting for his place amid Arsenal talk

Jesse Lingard is reportedly prioritising getting back on track for Man Utd and is not interested in a touted switch to rivals Arsenal.

The 27-year-old has struggled this season as he’s managed just two goals and two assists in 35 appearances across all competitions.

He’s gone 20 Premier League games with no goals or assists, and with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continuing to add quality to his side with Bruno Fernandes arriving in January, it’s perhaps pushing Lingard further and further down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

With that poor form in mind coupled with the increased competition for places, an exit could have been a fair suggestion, but as reported by the Metro, the England international is focused on his getting his time at United back on the right path and isn’t interested in a move to Arsenal.

It’s added that he’s valued at around £30m and while his exit could have helped fund a move for Jadon Sancho, both Everton and Arsenal are specifically mentioned in the report as being paired with a swoop for the under-performing star.

However, it appears as though proving his worth to Solskjaer and Man Utd remains his priority for now, but time will tell if he gets an opportunity to do so in the coming months when the Premier League season resumes.

On one hand, with United still in the hunt for the FA Cup, Europa League and a top-four finish in the Premier League, Solskjaer may well need quality depth and Lingard can still play a role.

Such has been his disappointing form this season though with a lack of decisiveness in the final third, perhaps it could be argued that Man Utd are better off moving on and trying to offload Lingard in order to bring in an upgrade but it seems the player himself has no interest in such a solution.