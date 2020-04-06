Inter boss Antonio Conte is reportedly still eager to reunite with Olivier Giroud and the Italian giants are being tipped to try to sign him in the summer.

As noted by the Daily Mail, the Frenchman was heavily linked with a switch to the Nerazzurri in January as Conte looked to bolster his attacking options with his side battling for the Serie A title.

A move failed to materialise and Giroud has since proven his worth to Chelsea after stepping in to replace the injured Tammy Abraham, but with his current contract still set to expire at the end of the season, he could yet be set to leave west London.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Giroud is still Conte’s top target as he’s tipped to launch a fresh approach to sign his former star this summer.

Inter do have Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez, Alexis Sanchez and youngster Sebastiano Esposito, but for a club looking to compete on multiple fronts at the highest level, they surely need more as Sanchez’s loan deal will come to an end this summer too.

In turn, with the experience and quality that Giroud possesses, he could be an ideal addition to add depth and competition for places and so time will tell if an agreement can be reached ahead of next season.

It could prove to be more difficult than in January though, as the Sun reported last month that Giroud has now suggested that he wants to sign a new deal with Chelsea, and so it remains to be seen if Conte is dealt further frustration and is forced to look elsewhere to bolster his attacking options if the striker agrees on new terms with the Premier League giants.