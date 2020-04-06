‘Astonishingly stupid’ – Piers Morgan blasts Liverpool owners over staff furlough decision

Piers Morgan has slammed Liverpool’s owners for deciding to put some of the club’s non-playing staff on the government’s furlough scheme amid the coronavirus crisis.

The scheme essentially looks to protect jobs, but ultimately it was introduced to help small businesses survive and to avoid making redundancies by paying 80% of wages for employees earning under £2,500 a month.

Liverpool confirmed that they would pay the other 20% to ensure all staff are paid in full, but their decision has led to a backlash with the Guardian reporting that supporter group ‘Spirit of Shankly’ have followed it up by asking chief executive Peter Moore about details.

As seen in the video below, Morgan has slammed the ownership for the decision, citing that they made £42m in profit last year and so there isn’t really an excuse to be looking for taxpayers to cover salary costs.

Further, he also believes it undoes the positive work that the Merseyside giants have done with their achievements on and off the pitch over the past few seasons under Jurgen Klopp.

Judging from the reaction from the majority of Liverpool fans, they aren’t impressed either as it isn’t in keeping with the club’s classy history and values with their reputation taking a hit as a result. Time will tell if the decision will be reconsidered, but Morgan’s damning assessment is one arguably shared by many particularly towards the club’s owners.