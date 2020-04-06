Barcelona put trio of Dutch starlets on transfer shortlist to bolster attack

Barcelona have reportedly added Dutch trio Donyell Malen, Calvin Stengs and Myron Boadu to their transfer shortlist to strengthen their attacking options.

The Catalan giants lost Luis Suarez to injury in January, while Ousmane Dembele soon followed as the pair became long-term absentees.

Martin Braithwaite was signed outside of the transfer window as an emergency cover option, but with Suarez turning 34 next year and Dembele’s injury troubles continuing, the reigning La Liga champions could be forced to consider bringing in reinforcements in that department.

According to AS, Barcelona have set their sights on Malen, Stengs and Boadu as possible signings, although it’s noted that Neymar remains their primary objective.

Nevertheless, if they are unable to prise their former superstar away from Paris Saint-Germain, it appears as though they have alternative options lined up, and so it remains to be seen if any of the trio mentioned above have impressed enough to earn a switch to the Nou Camp.

Malen, 21, has bagged 17 goals and nine assists in 25 appearances for PSV Eindhoven so far this season, while Stengs, 21, has 10 goals and 12 assists in 42 outings for AZ Alkmaar.

His teammate Boadu, 19, has made the biggest impact of all with 20 goals and 13 assists in 39 games across all competitions, and so it appears as though Barcelona’s scouting network in the Netherlands is picking out some of the top talents in the Eredivisie.

Time will tell if that evolves into bids being made for the trio in question, as based on the report above from AS, much perhaps still depends on what happens with Neymar.

Nevertheless, any of the three named above would seemingly be exciting additions to the squad, adding long-term solutions and much-needed support for Lionel Messi to add a freshness and real threat in the final third for Barcelona moving forward.