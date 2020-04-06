Bayern Munich players were able to return to training today in small groups as Germany sets an example for the rest of Europe in dealing with coronavirus.

Top leagues all over the world have had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is not yet clear when we will be able to see football resume.

Still, there is perhaps a ray of hope that the Bundesliga might not be so far away as Bayern players were today able to complete a training session, even if the entire squad could not all be together.

Speaking about the return to the training pitch, club captain Manuel Neuer told Bayern’s official site: “It was certainly a very unusual feeling holding a training session in small groups today, but it was also nice to see the boys in person again.

“I’d like to thank the club and all the helpers who have made it possible for us to complete football-specific training on the pitch again during these difficult times.”

Germany already seems to be seeing a decline in cases as their policy of mass testing is showing signs of success, as it has done in South Korea where there has not been any need for a lockdown.

One can only hope the UK and others can follow this example so we can soon see things getting back to normal in the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and Ligue 1 too.