According to the Sun via Foot Mercato, Chelsea and Arsenal have both identified Bayern Munich centre-back Jerome Boateng as a potential signing once the next transfer window opens.

The Sun report that the Gunners were linked with a move for the 31-year-old in January, but the star ultimately decided to stay in Germany.

It’s added that the ace’s contract expires next summer, perhaps the ace’s contract situation and rotation role with Bayern could see him leave for a cut-price fee.

Boateng has made 24 appearances across all competitions this season, the ace has likely only reached this number of outings due to Bayern suffering injuries in the centre-back department earlier in the season.

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool and Man United amongst sides to enquire about La Liga winger Chelsea ahead of Premier League rivals in possible transfer scrap for 18-year-old starlet AC Milan reignite interest in €40m-rated Arsenal midfielder

Despite the star’s dwindling role with the Bavarians, Boateng’s pedigree speaks for itself, while it was some time ago, the centre-back played a key role in a Bayern side that won the Champions League and a Germany team that won the World Cup in 2014.

Arsenal could actually have seven options (Sokratis, Luiz, Holding, Chambers, Mari (if loan is made permanent), Mustafi and Saliba) at centre-back come the summer.

However, most of these players have all proved to be shaky at times and more importantly the Gunners can’t keep them fit.

Chelsea have also looked unconvincing in defence at times this season, Frank Lampard often utilising a five at the back formation also indicates that the Blues have space for another centre-back in their squad.

Arsenal have experience in their backline in Sokratis and Luis but Chelsea could perhaps do with more.

Younger centre-backs like Fikayo Tomori and Andreas Christensen could certainly learn some valuable things from a player of Boateng’s calibre.