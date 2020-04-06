Ahead of his current contract expiring this summer, Timothy Fosu-Mensah is reportedly facing an uncertain future as talks are on hold with Man Utd.

The 22-year-old joined the Red Devils in 2014 but has gone on to make just 21 appearances for the senior side over the past six years.

SEE MORE: Major boost as talks at ‘advanced stage’ over Premier League return amid coronavirus crisis

During that time he has been shipped out on loan to Crystal Palace and Fulham, while he suffered a serious knee injury last year and hasn’t featured since.

In turn, coupled with his current contract set to expire this summer, albeit Man Utd have an option to extend for 12 months, there is seemingly growing concern over his future at Old Trafford.

According to The Mirror, the coronavirus crisis has forced talks to be put on hold, and so the closer he edges to becoming a free agent, the more doubts there will be over extending his stay with United, despite the report adding that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be keen on keeping him.

Further, the player himself is also said to want to agree on new terms, but time will tell when they are able to thrash out a fresh deal with everything currently on hold due to the pandemic.

It would seemingly make sense for United to exercise their 12-month option either way though, as that will prevent them from losing Fosu-Mensah for nothing this summer. Further, they can then make a decision on whether or not to sell him for a decent fee or keep him and give him a chance to form part of the core group of youth products now being given a chance by Solskjaer to be a key part of the club’s future.