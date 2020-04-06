Roma are reportedly set to offer Chelsea stalwart Pedro a three-year contract as he prepares to leave Stamford Bridge on a free this summer.

The 32-year-old joined the Blues in 2015 and has gone on to score 43 goals and provide 28 assists in 201 appearances for the club.

He has continued to play a role for Frank Lampard this season with 18 appearances to his name, but there is uncertainty over his future at Chelsea as his current contract is set to expire this summer.

As noted by the club’s official site last month, the Spaniard moved to dismiss a mistranslated interview which suggested he had conceded that he was leaving Chelsea.

He was keen to stress that he had yet to hold talks with the Premier League giants, and so it remains to be seen what happens when the two parties have a chance to sit down and discuss his future with everything currently on hold due to the coronavirus crisis.

In the meantime, Calciomercato report that Roma are targeting Pedro and have been interested since January, and they are ready to put a three-year contract worth €3m plus bonuses a year on the table to convince him to move to the Stadio Olimpico ahead of next season.

It’s added that Pedro isn’t keen on extending his stay in England, while Al-Sadd, managed by his former Barcelona teammate Xavi, could also be an option.

Time will tell what those talks with Chelsea result in, but if an agreement isn’t reached on keeping him in Lampard’s squad beyond this season, it appears a switch to Italy could be on the cards.

With Roma preferring a 4-2-3-1 system under Paulo Fonseca, that could also be a crucial factor as it suits Pedro with his ability to play wide on either flank, and coupled with the chance to play a more prominent role, it could be an appealing option.