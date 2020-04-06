FIFA executives BRIBED to vote in favour of Russia and Qatar World Cups

Journalist Tariq Panja has shockingly taken to Twitter to reveal a US indictment that was published earlier tonight that states FIFA executives were bribed in order to vote in favour of the Russia and Qatar World Cups.

As per Off The Ball, the original subject of the indictment regards former Fox executives paying bribes in order to secure broadcast rights to the Copa Libertadores.

The newly-published document sheds light on a much more serious matter.

Jack Warner, a former Vice President of FIFA and Rafael Salguero – who served on FIFA’s executive committee, were both paid bribes in order to vote in favour of the Russia’s bid to host the World Cup in 2018.

Warner received payments of $5m and Salguero received $1m.

In addition to this, former Brazilian Football Confederation President Ricardo Teixeira and now deceased former CONMEBOL President Nicolas Leoz were bribed in exchange for voting in favour of Qatar to host the 2022 World Cup.

Here’s the indictment document:

It’s absolutely disgusting to see that this has happened, the Russia World Cup has been and gone but should Qatar now be stripped of their hosting of the 2022 tournament?