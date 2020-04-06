There aren’t too many people that could walk into the current Liverpool side and improve it, but former Manchester City player turned pundit, Danny Mills, believes that his old club could offer a solution.

According to Football Insider cited by the Daily Mirror, Mills has suggested that Leroy Sane should be a player the Reds take a look at, with Bayern Munich having already thrown their hat into the ring for his services.

“Adama Traore makes a lot of headlines because of his pace and power but to step into a title-winning side, to replace somebody like Sadio Mane or [Mohamed] Salah – I do not think he is there yet,” Mills said.

“Somebody like Leroy Sane – possibly. He is coming back from injury and has been linked with a move away recently and could be surplus to requirements. He is young, a great talent and has experience. That would be more realistic.”

Sane has missed the entire 2019/20 season because of injury, and only began training again in February per Daily Mirror.

As and when the Premier League season begins again, Sane could find it difficult to force his way back into Pep Guardiola’s starting XI, and with his contract due to expire in 2021, it’s possible that the player might be ready to listen to offers to move elsewhere.

Though Liverpool haven’t given an indication that any of their own players are available, thereby freeing up space for Sane to be brought in, as Mills notes, when a player of the quality of Sane is linked with a move, who has age on his side, Premier League experience and a superb array of natural skill, then the Reds have to be in the market.