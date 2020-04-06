Graeme Souness isn’t known for handing out compliments to today’s Premier League stars, but the former Red’s midfielder has compared one of Liverpool’s current players to club legend, Kenny Dalglish.

“Mo Salah might score the most goals but it would be totally wrong to say this side’s attack is just about him,” the Daily Star report Souness as saying.

“He’s one of three very special players. I love watching Roberto Firmino play. A couple of years ago, I likened him to Kenny Dalglish.”

Though Firmino’s goals output has been less than both Salah and their other strike partner, Sadio Mane, per Daily Star, there’s no doubt that the Brazilian is as dynamic a part of the Liverpool front line as his colleagues.

Mane’s pace continues to scare the life out of opposition defenders, Salah’s nous helps him to carve out opportunities when there appear to be none available, whilst Firmino is the brains of the outfit. Something that Souness also identified.

“He’s like a big cat walking through the jungle waiting for an opportunity to do damage,” he said. “His radar is on all the time and he’s got a great football brain.”

The comparison to Dalglish isn’t without foundation. When the Scot was in his pomp, it was Ian Rush that scored the majority of goals, with Dalglish pulling the strings.

Arguably, the Welshman wouldn’t have scored as many were it not for Dalglish, and the same applies for Mane, Salah and Firmino.

All three current players don’t necessarily need each other to function, but it’s doubtful that Liverpool would be as potent with a force if a single element of the three-pronged attack is taken away.