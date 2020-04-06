Arsenal are reportedly stepping up their efforts to seal the transfer of Lyon star Houssem Aouar, who has also been targeted by other top clubs.

The 21-year-old midfielder is widely regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in Europe at the moment, having shown real quality with his performances in Ligue 1 this season.

It is therefore unsurprising to see a number of big clubs linked with him, as the Sun state the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City now look set to be joined by Arsenal in pursuit of the potential £65million deal.

The Gunners could do with making a statement in the transfer market as they surely need to back new manager Mikel Arteta after this difficult season.

Aouar looks a top talent who could be ideal to give Arsenal the quality they need in the middle of the park to make Arteta’s style of play work.

Liverpool, however, would no doubt be a more tempting destination for a player like him right now, with the Frenchman sure to fancy his chances of winning more silverware at Anfield in the near future.

The Reds could also make Aouar a key part of their team as midfield is arguably one area of slight weakness in Jurgen Klopp’s formidable side.