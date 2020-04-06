Although he’s played a full part in Liverpool’s current successes, one player still wants to ensure he’s remembered as a club legend, so that he can return to Anfield just as former players have and feel part of the Liverpool family.

Whilst the likes of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have put Liverpool within touching distance of their first English top-flight title in 30 years, superb defensive marshalling from Virgil van Dijk has been another reason for their continued success.

Talking to Guillem Balague for Sport, the Dutchman noted how he wanted to be remembered once his playing days at the club were over.

“As a Liverpool legend,” he said. “I want to achieve incredible things here. We have a fantastic team, we don’t lack anything, we have all the tools necessary to on winning: a coach that we identify with, a versatile squad, a style of play that breeds victories, a stadium and supporters that play their part.

“Yes, I would like to be one of those players that return to Anfield after retiring. I see club legends at games and I feel part of a really big family.”

Even now, many years after their tenure at the club had finished, Sir Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush, to name just two former iconic players, always have the red carpet rolled out for them at Anfield.

Having already been involved in two Champions League finals, winning one, and seeing his team dominate the Premier League in a way which hasn’t been done before, it seems to be a fairly safe bet that Van Dijk will get his wish.