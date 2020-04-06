In news that might not sit well with Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho, one of his players has admitted that he wants to return to one of his former clubs.

“If I can see myself finish my career at PSG? That is even my plan! I would like to finish at PSG,” the Daily Mirror report right-back Serge Aurier as saying.

“It is before everything else the club of my heart. I have a feeling of unfinished business. It has been my club since I was a kid, I would go watch matches at the Parc des Princes. It was a dream for me to come to PSG and for me that dream is not finished.”

Though the defender looked like he could’ve left the club once before, Kieran Trippier’s subsequent transfer to Atletico Madrid meant that Aurier had to stay put, but the knowledge that perhaps his heart isn’t really in north London will surely not be favourably received.

Mourinho has had a hard time convincing Tottenham fans that he was the right man to take over from Mauricio Pochettino, given their differences in playing styles, and although the coronavirus has put a temporary halt on playing proceedings, the Portuguese will almost certainly need his staff to be pulling in the same direction upon their return.

Even if Aurier’s reasons for a return are valid, the player would arguably have to convince Paris Saint-Germain that he’s worthy of a place in their squad in any event.

What he doesn’t want is to have gone out on a limb with such a ‘clarion call,’ only to find that he’s not wanted at the Parc des Princes. It could end up being a real own goal, and he would have no one to blame but himself.