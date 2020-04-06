Jadon Sancho to Manchester United transfer “done” despite no official announcement yet

Jadon Sancho to Manchester United may be a done deal, according to latest transfer news on the Borussia Dortmund and England winger.

The 20-year-old is one of the most exciting young talents in world football at the moment and would be an ideal signing to boost a problem position for Man Utd.

The Red Devils look in urgent need of upgrades on flops like Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard, and Sancho looks the best possible option.

According to Sport, it looks like the good news for United is that Sancho has more or less given the club his word that he’ll snub other offers and make the move to Old Trafford.

There is no official announcement just yet, but it also follows Dortmund recently hinting they would not keep Sancho against his will.

The former Manchester City winger has done superbly well to get his career going in Germany after a lack of opportunities at the Etihad Stadium earlier in his career, and it will now be great to see him back in the Premier League.

Chelsea and Liverpool had also been linked with Sancho but it now seems he’s looking more and more likely to become a MUFC player in the very near future.