Juventus prepared to sacrifice trio to raise funds needed to prise Pogba away from Man Utd

Juventus are reportedly willing to sacrifice a key trio of players to raise the necessary funds to help them land Paul Pogba from Man Utd ahead of next season.

Pogba, 27, has been limited to just eight appearances so far this campaign due to injury, with the Red Devils remaining in contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League as well as for the FA Cup and Europa League without him.

With Bruno Fernandes arriving in January, they’ve added more quality to their midfield, and so it remains to be seen if all that results in more of an openness to allow Pogba to move on.

That said, given the quality that he possesses, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would surely prefer to pair that all up together to give his side a better chance of being successful.

Nevertheless, they could be facing a big decision this summer as Juventus are reportedly prepared to make important decisions to free up the space and funds to re-sign Pogba.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, they are ready to listen to offers for Miralem Pjanic, Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi, with their potential sales then putting them in a position to make a serious move to try and prise Pogba away from Old Trafford.

The French international spent four seasons with the Bianconeri between 2012 and 2016, making 178 appearances for the club while winning four Serie A titles and four domestic cup trophies.

In turn, a second spell in Turin could be an appealing option to rediscover his top form, although Calciomercato also report that Real Madrid are another possibility for Pogba if he decides to leave United this summer and the Spanish giants are being tipped to sign him ahead of Juve if an exit materialises.