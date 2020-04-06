Kyle Walker’s England career over after lockdown sex party fiasco

According to the Daily Star, Kyle Walker’s England career is over, it’s claimed that Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate will never call-up the right-back again after his sex party fiasco last week.

The Star add that the defender if facing a £250,000 fine from Manchester City as a result of allegedly breaking lockdown rules to engage in a sex party.

The report shockingly claims that the full-back parted with £2,000 to hire two sex workers to visit his home last week, of course at this moment time – and ever since – we’ve been under lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

To make matters worse, the said women left Walker’s home on the same day that he took to social media to instruct the public to stick to the government’s advice on social distancing and self-isolating.

It looks as the 29-year-old has potentially marred a fantastic career for club and country with his latest antics, it looks as though the ace will now be left stuck on 48 caps for the Three Lions.

This is certainly one of the stranger explanations for a top player not making 50 appearances for the England national team.

Walker has actually been out of the England picture since last summer, the athletic full-back’s situation will likely serve as a boost to players like Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Reece James, who are on the brink of making a name for themselves within the national team.

Walker’s former club teammate, Kieran Trippier, could also see his England career prolonged as a result.