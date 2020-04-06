Legendary Ex-Atletico, Barcelona and Real Madrid boss Radomir Antic dies aged 71

Earlier this evening it was sadly announced that former Atletico, Barcelona and Real Madrid manager Radomir Antic had passed away at the age of 71.

The Yugoslavian’s senior playing career spanned almost 20 years, with Antic starring for Partizan, Fenerbahce, Real Zaragoza and Luton Town.

Antic, who won one cap for Yugoslavia, made a massive contribution to the Spanish game, managing in the country for 16 years.

Antic was Real Madrid’s boss for the 91-92 season, enjoyed three spells with Atletico Madrid and also managed Barcelona in 2003. Antic was in charge of several other Spanish teams and even managed the Serbian national team from 2008-10.

The Atlético de Madrid family is mourning the passing of Radomir Anti?, one of our legendary coaches. You will forever live in our hearts. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/C5UulDOZSo — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) April 6, 2020

Antic was massively successful during his second spell in charge of Atleti, winning La Liga and the Copa Del Rey with the side in the 1995/96 season.

The Yugoslavian helped Los Rojiblancos become a serious threat to Barcelona and Real Madrid – who have dominated Spanish football for so long.

Antic to this day is the only man to manage all three of these clubs – who are now fierce rivals, this is pure testament to the measure of the man.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Antic’s family and friends at this moment in time. The former defender’s contribution to the game will never be forgotten.