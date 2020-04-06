Liverpool and Man United amongst sides to enquire about La Liga winger

According to Goal, Liverpool and Manchester United are amongst the sides that have enquired about the availability of Valencia star Ferran Torres.

The 20-year-old’s services appear to be in high demand, with European giants Manchester City, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid and Ajax also making enquiries for the winger.

Goal claim that Torres has knocked back Valencia’s attempts to tie him to a new contract, with the attacker’s current deal set to expire next summer.

The report adds that the La Liga outfit may be forced to accept a fee considerably lower than Torres’ €100m release clause in order to avoid seeing a price determined by a transfer tribunal.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea ahead of Premier League rivals in possible transfer scrap for 18-year-old starlet AC Milan reignite interest in €40m-rated Arsenal midfielder ‘Scrap it and start again’ – Man Utd ace says season should be voided if unable to complete it

Goal claim that Borussia Dortmund are leading the race to sign the Spain Under-21s star, this could actually prove to be somewhat of a blessing in disguise for the likes of Liverpool and United.

Goal add that the Bundesliga giants are ready to step up their interest in Torres due to their threat of losing Jadon Sancho in the next transfer window.

The Sun report that both the Reds and Red Devils are eyeing moves for the England international, Dortmund signing Torres could perhaps seal Sancho’s exit.

Torres had made 35 appearances across all competitions this season, the winger has contributed six goals and seven assists for Valencia this term.

Torres seems like a real talent – the ace looks like he’ll be one of the most in-demand wingers whenever the next transfer window opens.