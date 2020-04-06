Liverpool have been given a huge boost to their Premier League title hopes as Uefa chief Aleksander Ceferin has assured the Reds they’re set to be crowned Premier League champions whatever happens with the end of the season.

The current coronavirus pandemic has thrown the whole footballing calendar into chaos, and it remains to be seen if the 2019/20 season will even be able to be completed at all.

This could be devastating for Liverpool as they’d got to within just two wins of being confirmed as Premier League champions, having taken a stunning 25-point lead at the top of the table before the campaign had to be put on hold.

Still, Ceferin believes that, despite uncertainty over when and how the season can be finished, Liverpool will likely get their title regardless, which certainly seems fair due to their uniquely huge lead at the top meaning it’s pretty fanciful to believe anyone would have caught them if the season had played out as normal.

“I can’t see a way Liverpool could be left without a title,” Ceferin told Slovenian publication EkipaSN, as translated by the Daily Mirror.

“If the Premier League resumes play, Liverpool will almost certainly win the title.

“Theoretically it’s not all over, but practically Liverpool are on the verge of it.

“If by any chance the play will not resume, we still have to find a way to declare final results, to declare champions.

“And again I cannot see, I cannot imagine a scenario, in which the champions would not be Liverpool.

“I understand the fans will be disappointed if it happens in an empty stadium or even in the league offices, but I believe they will get the title one way or another.”