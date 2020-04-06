Liverpool transfer news: €100m+ double swoop touted for Bundesliga pair

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a raid on Borussia Monchengladbach as they target both Denis Zakaria and Marcus Thuram.

The Merseyside giants will hope to add the Premier League title to their Champions League success from last season when the current campaign resumes, as Jurgen Klopp hopes to guide them to a period of sustained success.

Having assembled a world-class squad, they look to be in a strong position to continue to compete for major trophies in the coming years, but much will also depend on their ability to continue to improve and get better on and off the pitch.

According to the Express, via the German outlet of the same name, they may look to try and strengthen the squad with a double swoop for Zakaria and Thuram, although it’s suggested that the pair are valued at over €100m in total.

Zakaria, 23, could potentially shore up their options in midfield in his preferred defensive role, offering competition and depth to Fabinho in that department.

Meanwhile, Thuram, 22, has bagged 10 goals and nine assists in 33 appearances so far this season, and while he can play on either wing or up front, he also offers versatility to push the current preferred attacking trident of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Both are still young and with Klopp’s ability to help develop younger players and turn them into key figures, it could be an ideal transfer strategy.

In turn, it would seem like a sensible double swoop from Klopp to improve his squad to allow them to continue to compete on multiple fronts, but time will tell if they can successful prise the pair away from the Bundesliga outfit having been so important to them to this point.