Major boost as talks at ‘advanced stage’ over Premier League return amid coronavirus crisis

Talks are reportedly at an advanced stage between the Premier League and the UK government over a return of football in June.

The coronavirus crisis ground all football around Europe to a halt last month, with the season currently still suspended indefinitely.

As the number of cases and deaths continue to rise in England, there are signs that other countries in Europe which have been hit particularly hard, namely Italy and Spain, are perhaps now starting to see the other side of the peak of their crisis.

While the safety of the public and the health workers will remain the priority, there are positive claims made about the possible return of football in June.

According to The Mirror, talks are at an advanced stage and there is a ‘tentative agreement’ for games to resume behind closed doors in June as the 20 clubs try to get the season completed.

Further, there were will be measures taken to ensure that the players, staff and all connected are protected before, during and after games to avoid any fresh spikes or crucial blows to the plan, but naturally it all depends on whether or not the situation gets significantly better in the coming weeks and months.

It’s also suggested that TV broadcasting plans will be adjusted accordingly to ensure fans can watch at home and don’t try to travel to the stadium for games, while the respective squads are all likely to plan to return to full training in May with a view of a June return.

As noted above though, time will tell how the situation develops in the coming weeks and if the pandemic allows for the resumption of football this summer.