Liverpool reportedly remain interested in the potential transfer of young Schalke defender Malick Thiaw, according to sources in Germany.

The highly-rated 18-year-old has shown huge potential in his short career so far as he looks set for a big career at the highest level, with a move to a top club possibly already just around the corner.

Liverpool were recently among the big names linked with Thiaw by the Daily Mail, and an update from German outlet Sport1 also says the Reds are keen, and that the teenager is flattered by interest from Anfield.

It seems, however, that Thiaw is not in a big hurry to leave his current club and that his priority would be to stay there to continue his development for the time being, according to Sport1.

This could be a wise move from the youngster, with many players often moving too soon when big clubs come calling.

It wouldn’t be easy to turn down someone like Liverpool, especially after their recent success under Jurgen Klopp, but Thiaw could also surely do well to stay where he is to ensure he plays regularly and learns the game away from the kind of spotlight that would be on him at one of the biggest clubs in Europe.