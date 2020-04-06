Menu

Manchester City confirm Pep Guardiola’s mother has passed away after contracting coronavirus

Manchester City have confirmed the sad news that the mother of their manager Pep Guardiola has passed away after contracting coronavirus.

City put out a tweet this afternoon announcing the passing of Dolors Sala Carrio at the age of 82, with the club sending their sympathies to Guardiola and the rest of his family at this difficult time.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the globe, with healthcare services under enormous strain in many countries now after an initial outbreak in China earlier in the year spread rapidly to Europe and other parts of the world.

This has led to football leagues being put on hold, but all of that seems trivial when you remember the loss of so many lives due to this illness.

While some research suggests coronavirus can cause mild or even no symptoms at all for many who catch it, it is also known to be dangerous for the elderly or for those with underlying health conditions.

We at CaughtOffside would like to join everyone in the footballing world in sending our condolences to City boss Guardiola and his family.

